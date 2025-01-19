Doomed to fail. What's wrong with the Russian MiG-23 fighter jet?

American journalist and analyst Caleb Larson draws attention to the fact that the Soviet MiG-23 Flogge was inferior to Western counterparts in maneuverability, avionics, and reliability.
Points of attention
- The Soviet approach to fighter production focused on quantity, not quality.
- Even with some positive features, such as impressive speed and low-cost production, the MiG-23 was never able to remain competitive.
The MiG-23 fighter jet is another high-profile Russian failure
According to the expert, the MiG-23 was a vivid example of the Soviet approach, because then they cared about quantity, not quality.
Caleb Larson points out that the MiG-23 had a variable sweep wing, which allowed it to change the shape of the wing for different flight profiles, effectively optimizing lift and drag characteristics at different speeds.
According to the expert, its control at low speeds was particularly problematic, and the unstable design frightened even experienced pilots.
The advantages of the MiG-23 could not save it
Caleb Larson does not deny the fact that the MiG-23 had some notable strengths, writes 19FortyFive .
First of all, it is about its impressive speed, especially compared to other Soviet aircraft of that era, such as the MiG-21.
Moreover, it was the MiG-23 that could boast improved flight range, payload, and radar capabilities.
Despite this, it is important to understand that the Soviet fighter never managed to close the qualitative gap with its NATO jet fighter counterparts.
