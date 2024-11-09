Dozens of drones attacked different regions of Russia

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that on the night of November 9, 50 drones were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the aggressor country.

New "bavovna" in Russia on November 9 — the first details

As the Russian Ministry of Defense assures:

28 attack drones were shot down over the territory of Bryansk region,

12 — over the territory of the Kursk region,

4 — over the territory of the Novgorod region,

2 — over the territory of Smolensk region,

2 — over the territory of the Tula region,

2 — over the territories of Oryol and Tver regions.

In addition, it is emphasized that the city of Aleksin of the Tula region was also hit by drones.

According to local residents, they counted at least 11 drones there.

According to preliminary information, the glazing of a private house was damaged as a result of the fall of the UAV debris, there were no casualties, — the governor of the Tula region, Dmytro Milyaev, said later. Share

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 9 — what is known

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports that this time the Russian invaders launched 51 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, as well as drones of an unknown type, over Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Odesa region became the new epicenter of the attack.

During the air battle, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine took part.

As of 08:00, the downing of 32 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ternopil regions has been confirmed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. Share

It is also indicated that another 18 Russian drones have been lost in various regions of Ukraine.