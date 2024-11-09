Dozens of drones attacked different regions of Russia

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that on the night of November 9, 50 drones were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the aggressor country.
- According to local residents of the Tula region, the drone attack damaged the house, but there were no casualties.
- The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports the downing of 32 enemy drones in various regions of Ukraine.
- The Russian invaders launched 51 attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type into Ukraine.
New "bavovna" in Russia on November 9 — the first details
As the Russian Ministry of Defense assures:
28 attack drones were shot down over the territory of Bryansk region,
12 — over the territory of the Kursk region,
4 — over the territory of the Novgorod region,
2 — over the territory of Smolensk region,
2 — over the territory of the Tula region,
2 — over the territories of Oryol and Tver regions.
In addition, it is emphasized that the city of Aleksin of the Tula region was also hit by drones.
According to local residents, they counted at least 11 drones there.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 9 — what is known
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports that this time the Russian invaders launched 51 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, as well as drones of an unknown type, over Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasized that the Odesa region became the new epicenter of the attack.
During the air battle, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine took part.
It is also indicated that another 18 Russian drones have been lost in various regions of Ukraine.
