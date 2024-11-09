Ukrainian soldiers eliminated more than 1,600 Russian soldiers and a lot of equipment
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated more than 1,600 Russian soldiers and a lot of equipment

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
During November 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed 1660 Russian invaders, 36 BBM and 23 artillery systems.

  • 171 combat clashes took place at the front.
  • Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian ammunition depots and command posts.
  • The situation on the battlefield remains difficult, but the Armed Forces are on the defensive.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 9, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.11.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 707,540 (+1,660) people,

  • tanks — 9238 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 18,697 (+36) units,

  • artillery systems — 20,249 (+23) units,

  • RSZV — 1245 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18575 (+49),

  • cruise missiles — 2634 (+3),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,561 (+66) units,

  • of special equipment — 3604 (+2).

What is happening at the front on November 9

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is still difficult, despite the fact that the Ukrainian defenders continue to confidently hold the defense.

On November 8, 171 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

Last day, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with five missile strikes using seven missiles, as well as 82 airstrikes, dropping 137 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out 4,345 attacks, in particular, 103 — from rocket salvo fire systems, and engaged 1,333 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Vodolagi, Stetskivka, Khotyn, Zhuravka, Krasnopillya, Novoslobidske, Svarkove, Bilovody settlements of the Sumy region; Vovchansk, Bochkove, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Boguslavka of the Kharkiv region; Diliivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Zoryanye, Balagan, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Yasna Polyana, Suhy Yali of the Donetsk region; Lobkove, Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamyanka, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Kherson region.

In addition, it is indicated that missile forces and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot and 2 command posts of the Russian army.

