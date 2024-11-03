Recently, it became known that the Brandenburg branch of Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) approved a joint statement with the pro-Russian Alliance of Sarah Wagenggench (ASV), who is also often called "Putin's friend".

Scholz's party got into a loud scandal

In Germany, it is believed that the coalition in the state of Brandenburg between the Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Livro-radicals from the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance could undermine the political consensus at the federal level on supporting Ukraine in the war.

Importantly, their recent joint statement included the following passage: "It will not be possible to end the war by supplying more weapons."

Photo: screenshot of a scandalous statement about Ukraine

Representatives of both political forces began to claim that in the future they will work on a diplomatic solution to the "Ukrainian conflict".

Moreover, they completely destroyed the idea of placing medium-range missiles and hypersonic missiles on the territory of Germany.

What do other German parties say about these intentions?

Scandalous statements about Ukraine provoked a wave of indignation in various political circles of the country. In addition, SPD members at the federal level expressed their dissatisfaction.

Agnieszka Brugger, a deputy from the Greens, who are part of Scholz's coalition, immediately reacted to the situation.

According to her, SPD unexpectedly began to indulge in the "cynical and populist course of the ASV".

The one who talks about peace, but means the end of support to Ukraine, does not want real peace... Such a policy would endanger the security of our country and our allies, the politician emphasized. Share

In addition, SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth does not hide his indignation.

The latter drew attention to the fact that the scandalous statement is a break with the politics of Olaf Scholz and SPD.