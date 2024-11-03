It is impossible to end the war. A scandal erupted in Germany over a statement about Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

It is impossible to end the war. A scandal erupted in Germany over a statement about Ukraine

Scholz's party got into a loud scandal
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Recently, it became known that the Brandenburg branch of Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) approved a joint statement with the pro-Russian Alliance of Sarah Wagenggench (ASV), who is also often called "Putin's friend".

Points of attention

  • German politicians, including SPD members at the federal level and other parties such as the Greens, express dissatisfaction and condemn the shift towards a cynical and populist course.
  • The scandal underscores a break with the established politics of Olaf Scholz and SPD, drawing criticism from foreign policy experts and mayors like Dieter Reiter.
  • The unfolding scandal highlights the delicate balance between diplomacy, national security, and international alliances in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Scholz's party got into a loud scandal

In Germany, it is believed that the coalition in the state of Brandenburg between the Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Livro-radicals from the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance could undermine the political consensus at the federal level on supporting Ukraine in the war.

Importantly, their recent joint statement included the following passage: "It will not be possible to end the war by supplying more weapons."

Photo: screenshot of a scandalous statement about Ukraine

Representatives of both political forces began to claim that in the future they will work on a diplomatic solution to the "Ukrainian conflict".

Moreover, they completely destroyed the idea of placing medium-range missiles and hypersonic missiles on the territory of Germany.

What do other German parties say about these intentions?

Scandalous statements about Ukraine provoked a wave of indignation in various political circles of the country. In addition, SPD members at the federal level expressed their dissatisfaction.

Agnieszka Brugger, a deputy from the Greens, who are part of Scholz's coalition, immediately reacted to the situation.

According to her, SPD unexpectedly began to indulge in the "cynical and populist course of the ASV".

The one who talks about peace, but means the end of support to Ukraine, does not want real peace... Such a policy would endanger the security of our country and our allies, the politician emphasized.

In addition, SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth does not hide his indignation.

The latter drew attention to the fact that the scandalous statement is a break with the politics of Olaf Scholz and SPD.

The SPD mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said that the language of the Brandenburg branch of the party was "unacceptable".

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz admitted his own serious mistake against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine
Scholz does not hide his failure regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz will address the allies with a new proposal regarding Ukraine
Scholz will seek to increase aid to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz's team unexpectedly changed their attitude towards Putin's friend
Scholz's party unexpectedly changed its position on Schroeder

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?