On the night of February 8, a powerful “cowboy” thundered in the aggressor country of Russia. According to the latest data, drones attacked an oil processing station in the Kumilzhensky district of the Volgograd region and several other regions of the Russian Federation.

Drone attack on Russia on February 8 — what is known

The fact of the air attack was confirmed by the governor of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, Andrey Bocharov.

However, he began to traditionally lie that the UAV attack on the oil processing station in the Kumilzhensky district, they say, "was repelled."

Bocharov also assures that this time there was no fire or casualties.

In addition, it is indicated that residents of Rostov-on-Don reported explosions, but there is no official information yet.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later began claiming that 36 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the aggressor country overnight.

The defense ministry claims that 18 drones were shot down in the Rostov region, 11 in the Volgograd region, five in the Belgorod region, and two over the Krasnodar region.

By the way, on January 31, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Lukoil-Volgogradnefteperebka oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.