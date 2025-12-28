Dozens of Russian soldiers surrounded in Kupyansk — cleanup underway

As of December 28, Russian invaders in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, remain surrounded — the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the gradual elimination of enemy forces.

Battle of Kupyansk — latest details

Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, spoke about the current situation in the city.

According to the latter, several dozen Russian invaders remain surrounded in Kupyansk itself — they have no chance of escape.

Even the Russian efforts are directed not so much at Kupyansk itself, but at the left bank of the Oskil River, because there they are trying to do something. But in the city itself, the Russians remain surrounded, and are being cleared out, gradually destroyed, — said Tregubov. Share

He also noted that it is very funny for Ukrainian defense forces to watch the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense, because the enemy is pretending to maintain control over Kupyansk.

What is also important to understand is that on the left bank of the Oskil, the Russian troops have a more successful logistics situation, unlike in the city itself.

It is on this section of the front that Ukrainian soldiers need more personnel, artillery shells, missiles, and strike drones.