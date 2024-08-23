Dozens of Ukrainian flags fluttered over the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region — video

More than two dozen blue-yellow flags were installed on the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region for the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine on August 23. Soldiers of the Armed Forces did it remotely, using drones.
Ukrainian flags fly over the TOT of the Kherson region
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.
According to him, on August 23, more than twenty blue-yellow flags fluttered in the wind over the populated areas of the Kherson region that are still occupied by Russia.
The head of the OVA expressed his gratitude to the soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, thanks to whose skills it was possible to implement this idea.
Prokudin also congratulated his compatriots on National Flag Day and emphasized that Ukraine always gives back.
What is known about the appearance of the Ukrainian flag in Donetsk
Thought we were joking? Today, the flag of Ukraine decorates all corners of Donetsk! Because the struggle continues! Because Donetsk is Ukraine! — says the post of the authors of the yellowribbonua post on Instagram.
It is noted that the images of the Ukrainian flag really appeared in all corners of Donetsk occupied by Russia.
