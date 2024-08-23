On the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine in all areas of Donetsk occupied by Russia

What is known about the appearance of the Ukrainian flag in all corners of occupied Donetsk

Thought we were joking? Today, the flag of Ukraine decorates all corners of Donetsk! Because the struggle continues! Because Donetsk is Ukraine! - says the post of the authors of the yellowribbonua post on Instagram.

It is noted that images of the Ukrainian flag really appeared in all corners of Donetsk, which is occupied by Russia.

We congratulate everyone on the Day of the National Flag! Not rags in the tricolor, which our activists zealously burned in all corners of the occupied territories yesterday, but a symbol of freedom. A symbol that we will never exchange for any other. During the day, we will show you other locations where it can be found, - the authors of the publication noted.

National Flag Day of Ukraine. Zelensky congratulated on the holiday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in solemn events on the occasion of the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine.