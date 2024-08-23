On the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine in all areas of Donetsk occupied by Russia
Points of attention
- The appearance of the Ukrainian flag in occupied Donetsk on National Flag Day signifies the inseparable unity of the city with Ukraine.
- The event showcases the persistence of citizens in supporting Ukrainian statehood and symbolizes the ongoing struggle for freedom.
- Maintaining the Ukrainian national symbol in occupied territories acts as a powerful symbol of memory and resistance against the occupiers.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's participation in the National Flag Day celebrations highlights the importance of values and solidarity of the Ukrainian people.
- Supporting and revealing the patriotism of Ukrainian citizens in challenging circumstances is crucial for strengthening national unity and defending core values.
What is known about the appearance of the Ukrainian flag in all corners of occupied Donetsk
It is noted that images of the Ukrainian flag really appeared in all corners of Donetsk, which is occupied by Russia.
National Flag Day of Ukraine. Zelensky congratulated on the holiday
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in solemn events on the occasion of the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-