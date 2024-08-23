The flag of Ukraine appeared in all corners of occupied Donetsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The flag of Ukraine appeared in all corners of occupied Donetsk

Flag of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine in all areas of Donetsk occupied by Russia

Points of attention

  • The appearance of the Ukrainian flag in occupied Donetsk on National Flag Day signifies the inseparable unity of the city with Ukraine.
  • The event showcases the persistence of citizens in supporting Ukrainian statehood and symbolizes the ongoing struggle for freedom.
  • Maintaining the Ukrainian national symbol in occupied territories acts as a powerful symbol of memory and resistance against the occupiers.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's participation in the National Flag Day celebrations highlights the importance of values and solidarity of the Ukrainian people.
  • Supporting and revealing the patriotism of Ukrainian citizens in challenging circumstances is crucial for strengthening national unity and defending core values.

What is known about the appearance of the Ukrainian flag in all corners of occupied Donetsk

Thought we were joking? Today, the flag of Ukraine decorates all corners of Donetsk! Because the struggle continues! Because Donetsk is Ukraine! - says the post of the authors of the yellowribbonua post on Instagram.

It is noted that images of the Ukrainian flag really appeared in all corners of Donetsk, which is occupied by Russia.

We congratulate everyone on the Day of the National Flag! Not rags in the tricolor, which our activists zealously burned in all corners of the occupied territories yesterday, but a symbol of freedom. A symbol that we will never exchange for any other. During the day, we will show you other locations where it can be found, - the authors of the publication noted.

National Flag Day of Ukraine. Zelensky congratulated on the holiday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in solemn events on the occasion of the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU units raised the flag of Ukraine on the Kinburn Spit — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?