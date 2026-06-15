Drone attack. A company near Russian military-industrial complex is on fire near Moscow — video

In Reutov, near Moscow, a fire broke out approximately 600 meters from the developer of the Zircon hypersonic missiles after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.

New “bavovna” near Moscow: what is known

The fire broke out near the location marked on the Yandex. Maps map, which is usually done for military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Based on the analysis of eyewitness photos and videos, ASTRA geolocated the fire on the territory of the Myrital-Reutov LLC enterprise.

Less than 600 meters from the fire site is the joint territory of the Military-Industrial Corporation "Scientific and Production Association of Machine Building" ("MPK "Scientific and Production Association of Machine Building") and the Aerospace Faculty of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MSTU).

Zircon missiles are being developed in this area.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 4 UAVs flying towards the capital were shot down, while the governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, did not comment on the attack.

JSC "Military Industrial Complex "NVO Mashinostroivaniya"" is one of the largest Russian enterprises in the rocket and space industry. It is located in Reutov at 33 Gagarin St. and is engaged in the development of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, the Avangard strategic missile complex with a hypersonic warhead, the Bastion coastal missile complex, spacecraft and systems, launch vehicles, and various high-tech dual-purpose products.