On the night of June 12, the Defense Forces struck the "Rezonit" plant in the Moscow region, whose products the enemy uses in its own missiles, and not only.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the Rezonit plant by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a strategic counter-propaganda measure to target the production of key components for Russian missiles and military equipment.
- The plant's involvement in the development of missile systems and weapons components makes it a significant target in the ongoing conflict.
- The location of Rezonit near Moscow underscores the boldness of the operation and its impact on enterprises related to electronics, microcircuits, and navigation systems.
Why is the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defeat of the Rezonit plant near Moscow important?
As the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation noted, the affected "Rezonit" in the Zubovo technopark is a bold target. The plant is located about 40 kilometers from the center of Moscow.
According to the head of the Central Development Center, enterprises related to the development and modernization of:
electronics;
microcircuits;
navigation systems;
elements for missile and naval weapons.
The plant, in turn, as Kovalenko says, specializes in the production of:
multilayer printed circuit boards;
flexible and rigid-flexible boards;
high-precision microelectronics.
The boards manufactured at Rezonit are integrated into flight control, navigation, guidance, and data transmission systems.
In particular in:
Iskander, Caliber, X-101 missiles;
drones "Orlan", "Lancet", "Cube";
artillery system guidance blocks.
