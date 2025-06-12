What is the significance of the destruction of the Rezonit plant near Moscow by the AFU — the response of the CPD

On the night of June 12, the Defense Forces struck the "Rezonit" plant in the Moscow region, whose products the enemy uses in its own missiles, and not only.

Why is the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defeat of the Rezonit plant near Moscow important?

As the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation noted, the affected "Rezonit" in the Zubovo technopark is a bold target. The plant is located about 40 kilometers from the center of Moscow.

According to the head of the Central Development Center, enterprises related to the development and modernization of:

electronics;

microcircuits;

navigation systems;

elements for missile and naval weapons.

The plant, in turn, as Kovalenko says, specializes in the production of:

multilayer printed circuit boards;

flexible and rigid-flexible boards;

high-precision microelectronics.

The boards manufactured at Rezonit are integrated into flight control, navigation, guidance, and data transmission systems.

In particular in: