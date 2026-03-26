Drone attacks Russian shadow fleet tanker Altura in the Black Sea

A drone struck the Turkish tanker Altura, which was carrying Russian oil, in the Black Sea near Istanbul.
Points of attention
- Turkish tanker Altura, carrying Russian oil, was targeted by a drone attack in the Black Sea near Istanbul, resulting in damage to its deck, bridge, and engine room.
- The attack occurred 15 nautical miles from the Bosphorus Strait, and the tanker was loaded with approximately 1 million barrels of Urals crude oil from Novorossiysk.
A UAV attacked a Turkish tanker carrying sanctioned Russian oil
The deck, bridge, and engine room were damaged, where water began to enter.
According to ship tracking data, the Suezmax tanker was loaded with about 1 million barrels of Urals crude oil from Novorossiysk.
It is known that the Altura tanker is under sanctions by the United Kingdom and the European Union, but is not subject to US economic restrictions.
According to the Turkish maritime news portal HaberDenizde, an explosion occurred on the tanker's bridge and the engine room also filled with water.
There were 27 Turkish citizens on board, there were no injuries.
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