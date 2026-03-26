Drone attacks Russian shadow fleet tanker Altura in the Black Sea
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Events
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Drone attacks Russian shadow fleet tanker Altura in the Black Sea

Turkish tanker
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

A drone struck the Turkish tanker Altura, which was carrying Russian oil, in the Black Sea near Istanbul.

Points of attention

  • Turkish tanker Altura, carrying Russian oil, was targeted by a drone attack in the Black Sea near Istanbul, resulting in damage to its deck, bridge, and engine room.
  • The attack occurred 15 nautical miles from the Bosphorus Strait, and the tanker was loaded with approximately 1 million barrels of Urals crude oil from Novorossiysk.

A UAV attacked a Turkish tanker carrying sanctioned Russian oil

The deck, bridge, and engine room were damaged, where water began to enter.

The attack on the tanker Altura occurred 15 nautical miles (28 kilometers) from the Bosphorus Strait.

According to ship tracking data, the Suezmax tanker was loaded with about 1 million barrels of Urals crude oil from Novorossiysk.

It is known that the Altura tanker is under sanctions by the United Kingdom and the European Union, but is not subject to US economic restrictions.

According to the Turkish maritime news portal HaberDenizde, an explosion occurred on the tanker's bridge and the engine room also filled with water.

The stricken tanker is currently surrounded by three Turkish warships. Also nearby is an emergency response vessel operated by the Turkish Coast Guard.

There were 27 Turkish citizens on board, there were no injuries.

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