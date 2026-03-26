Drone attacks Russian shadow fleet tanker Altura in the Black Sea

A drone struck the Turkish tanker Altura, which was carrying Russian oil, in the Black Sea near Istanbul.

A UAV attacked a Turkish tanker carrying sanctioned Russian oil

The deck, bridge, and engine room were damaged, where water began to enter.

The attack on the tanker Altura occurred 15 nautical miles (28 kilometers) from the Bosphorus Strait. Share

According to ship tracking data, the Suezmax tanker was loaded with about 1 million barrels of Urals crude oil from Novorossiysk.

It is known that the Altura tanker is under sanctions by the United Kingdom and the European Union, but is not subject to US economic restrictions.

According to the Turkish maritime news portal HaberDenizde, an explosion occurred on the tanker's bridge and the engine room also filled with water.

The stricken tanker is currently surrounded by three Turkish warships. Also nearby is an emergency response vessel operated by the Turkish Coast Guard. Share

There were 27 Turkish citizens on board, there were no injuries.