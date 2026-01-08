Drone attacks oil tanker Elbus in the Black Sea
Drone attacks oil tanker Elbus in the Black Sea

Elbus tanker
Source:  online.ua

An oil tanker under the flag of Palau, sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of the Abana district of Kastamonu, was targeted by a drone attack.

Points of attention

  • The Elbus oil tanker, sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of Kastamonu, was targeted by a drone attack causing damage to the vessel.
  • Despite the damage to the ship, the crew members onboard were reported to be safe and unharmed.
  • Coast Guard teams were promptly dispatched to the scene to provide assistance and ensure the safety of the Elbus tanker.

Elbus tanker attacked by drone off the coast of Kastamonu

The vessel, called Elbus, was damaged, but no crew members were injured, the Ortadoğu newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the impact fell on the upper part of the tanker.

Coast Guard teams were dispatched to the scene of the incident to assist the vessel and ensure safety.

Elbus is currently being towed to the port of Inebol for a technical inspection and assessment of the extent of damage.

Previously, the tanker was heading to Novorossiysk.

