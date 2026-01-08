Drone attacks oil tanker Elbus in the Black Sea

An oil tanker under the flag of Palau, sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of the Abana district of Kastamonu, was targeted by a drone attack.

Elbus tanker attacked by drone off the coast of Kastamonu

The vessel, called Elbus, was damaged, but no crew members were injured, the Ortadoğu newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the impact fell on the upper part of the tanker.

Coast Guard teams were dispatched to the scene of the incident to assist the vessel and ensure safety.

Elbus is currently being towed to the port of Inebol for a technical inspection and assessment of the extent of damage.