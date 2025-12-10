SSU used Sea Baby drones to hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" — sources

The Security Service of Ukraine used Sea Baby naval drones to hit the Russian "shadow fleet" tanker Dashan in the Black Sea. ONLINE.UA learned about this from sources in the SBU.
Points of attention
- The Security Service of Ukraine utilized Sea Baby naval drones to target the Russian “shadow fleet” tanker Dashan in the Black Sea.
- The Dashan tanker, flagged by the Comoros, was hit on its way to the port of Novorossiysk without a transponder, highlighting the covert nature of the operation.
- Valued at about $30 million, the tanker transported approximately $60 million worth of petroleum products on a single voyage and had previously faced sanctions from the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland.
Sea Baby drones hit Russian "shadow fleet" tanker Dashan
The vessel, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands, was heading to the port of Novorossiysk without a transponder.
The cost of the tanker is about $30 million, and one voyage transported approximately $60 million worth of petroleum products.
The vessel was previously subject to sanctions by the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia and Switzerland.
As a reminder, on November 29, Sea Baby struck two sanctioned oil tankers, Kairo and Virat, in the Black Sea.
