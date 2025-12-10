SSU used Sea Baby drones to hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" — sources

The Security Service of Ukraine used Sea Baby naval drones to hit the Russian "shadow fleet" tanker Dashan in the Black Sea. ONLINE.UA learned about this from sources in the SBU.

Sea Baby drones hit Russian "shadow fleet" tanker Dashan

The vessel, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands, was heading to the port of Novorossiysk without a transponder.

The cost of the tanker is about $30 million, and one voyage transported approximately $60 million worth of petroleum products.

The vessel was previously subject to sanctions by the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia and Switzerland.

As a reminder, on November 29, Sea Baby struck two sanctioned oil tankers, Kairo and Virat, in the Black Sea.