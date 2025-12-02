Ukraine's new operation against Russia in the Black Sea has begun — how is NATO reacting?

NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte stressed that Ukraine's operation to destroy Russian "shadow fleet" ships in the Black Sea points to the security risks provoked by the Russian war.
- The situation has raised concerns about security in the Black Sea region, with ally Turkey also expressing worries.
- The root cause of the recent events is linked to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, emphasizing the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
NATO does not condemn Ukraine's actions
Mark Rutte made a statement on this matter during a press conference at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, December 2.
According to the latter, the bombings of tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea are the results of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
He also made it clear: only one conclusion can be drawn from this: the root cause of all events is Russian aggression against Ukraine.
