Ukraine's new operation against Russia in the Black Sea has begun — how is NATO reacting?

NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte stressed that Ukraine's operation to destroy Russian "shadow fleet" ships in the Black Sea points to the security risks provoked by the Russian war.

NATO does not condemn Ukraine's actions

Mark Rutte made a statement on this matter during a press conference at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, December 2.

According to the latter, the bombings of tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea are the results of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

We've seen reports... of two "shadow fleet" vessels in the Black Sea being attacked by armed groups over the weekend. And we've also heard concerns expressed by our ally, Turkey, about security in the Black Sea. Marco Rutte NATO Secretary General

He also made it clear: only one conclusion can be drawn from this: the root cause of all events is Russian aggression against Ukraine.