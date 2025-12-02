Ukraine's new operation against Russia in the Black Sea has begun — how is NATO reacting?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's new operation against Russia in the Black Sea has begun — how is NATO reacting?

NATO does not condemn Ukraine's actions
Читати українською

NATO Secretary General Marco Rutte stressed that Ukraine's operation to destroy Russian "shadow fleet" ships in the Black Sea points to the security risks provoked by the Russian war.

Points of attention

  • The situation has raised concerns about security in the Black Sea region, with ally Turkey also expressing worries.
  • The root cause of the recent events is linked to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, emphasizing the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

NATO does not condemn Ukraine's actions

Mark Rutte made a statement on this matter during a press conference at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, December 2.

According to the latter, the bombings of tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea are the results of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

We've seen reports... of two "shadow fleet" vessels in the Black Sea being attacked by armed groups over the weekend. And we've also heard concerns expressed by our ally, Turkey, about security in the Black Sea.

Marco Rutte

Marco Rutte

NATO Secretary General

He also made it clear: only one conclusion can be drawn from this: the root cause of all events is Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Let me just say one thing: I truly believe that this incident is further evidence of the broader security risk posed by the ongoing war against Ukraine," Mark Rutte emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SBU and Navy staged a bombing of Russian tankers under sanctions
Sea Baby began attacking Russian tankers
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fourth Russian tanker attacked near Turkey
Attacks on Russian tankers are gaining momentum

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?