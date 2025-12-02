Fourth Russian tanker attacked near Turkey

On December 2, the Turkish Maritime Directorate officially confirmed that another Russian tanker had been attacked near their coast, but that it did not currently require assistance.

Attacks on Russian tankers are gaining momentum

Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate said the Russian tanker MIDVOLGA-2 "was attacked" 80 miles off their country's coast.

What is important to understand is that this happened precisely when he was traveling from Russia to Georgia, supposedly with a cargo of sunflower oil.

According to official data, none of the 13 crew members were injured.

The ship did not request assistance and is heading to Sinop, Turkey, under its own power. Share

In addition, the Turkish Maritime Directorate published a map with the approximate location of the Russian tanker in a post.

🚨MIDVOLGA-2 tankeri, Rusya'dan Gürcistan’a ayçiçek yağı yüklü olarak seyrederken kıyılarımızdan 80 mil açıkta saldırıya uğradığını bildirmiştir. Halihazırda 13 personelinde olumsuz durum olmayan geminin yardım talebi yoktur. Gemi, makineleri ile Sinop’a doğru seyir etmektedir. pic.twitter.com/Ov9tEeswEk — DENİZCİLİK GENEL MÜDÜRLÜĞÜ (@denizcilikgm) December 2, 2025

On the Marine Traffic service, a vessel named MIDVOLGA-2 is classified as an oil tanker flying the Russian flag. Share

Later, Russian media reported that the Midvolga-2 tanker was attacked by a UAV. The photo presumably shows the wreckage of the "Lyuty".

The strike was made on the wheelhouse, allegedly injuring the captain and the ship's mechanic. At the time of the attack, the ship was 150 km from the city of Yalta. Share

The tanker was heading from Rostov-on-Don to Mersin, but has now changed course and is heading to Sinop.