Fourth Russian tanker attacked near Turkey

On December 2, the Turkish Maritime Directorate officially confirmed that another Russian tanker had been attacked near their coast, but that it did not currently require assistance.
Points of attention
- The escalation of attacks on Russian tankers raises concerns about maritime security and the safety of shipping routes in the region.
- Authorities are investigating the attack on the Russian tanker, highlighting the need for heightened security measures in the sea routes around Turkey.
Attacks on Russian tankers are gaining momentum
Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate said the Russian tanker MIDVOLGA-2 "was attacked" 80 miles off their country's coast.
What is important to understand is that this happened precisely when he was traveling from Russia to Georgia, supposedly with a cargo of sunflower oil.
According to official data, none of the 13 crew members were injured.
In addition, the Turkish Maritime Directorate published a map with the approximate location of the Russian tanker in a post.
Later, Russian media reported that the Midvolga-2 tanker was attacked by a UAV. The photo presumably shows the wreckage of the "Lyuty".
The tanker was heading from Rostov-on-Don to Mersin, but has now changed course and is heading to Sinop.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-