"Drone Coalition" to provide Ukraine with 2.75 billion euros in 2025

The countries participating in the international drone coalition have committed to allocating 2.75 billion euros this year to support Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

As noted, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on May 28 during the international drone coalition summit in Riga that Turkey and Belgium have expressed their intention to join this coalition.

The international coalition is getting stronger — we will be able to deliver more drones to Ukraine, while strengthening the defense industry of Latvia, the EU and NATO countries. Our strength is in unity, so the joining of new allies to the coalition will allow us to provide Ukraine with much-needed support in the fight against the aggressor. Share

He also noted that coalition member countries have made a joint contribution of around €180 million to a joint drone procurement fund led by the UK.

The fund is intended for centralized procurement of unmanned technologies along with national support measures for each coalition member country.

It is noted that this year Latvia plans to allocate 20 million euros for the purchase of drones, and another 10 million euros for cooperation projects between Latvian and Ukrainian enterprises within the coalition. Last year, Latvia also allocated 20 million euros to support Ukraine, providing almost 5 thousand combat drones.

Since the creation of the Drone Coalition on February 14, 2024, its member states have provided significant support to Ukraine — reaching €1.8 billion in 2024 alone. A total of €2.75 billion is planned to be allocated to support Ukraine in 2025.

With the addition of Belgium and Turkey, the drone coalition will include 20 countries.