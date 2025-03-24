Drone Coalition. Ukraine to receive 20 million euros for the purchase of reconnaissance UAVs

Drone Coalition partner countries have decided to allocate €20 million from a joint fund to purchase tactical-level reconnaissance (ISR) drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- The Drone Coalition partner countries have allocated €20 million for the purchase of reconnaissance drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, demonstrating solidarity and support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Reconnaissance and situational awareness play a crucial role in the success of combat operations, and the procurement of ISR drones will enhance the Ukrainian Armed Forces' capabilities in this aspect.
Drone Coalition to Purchase Reconnaissance Drones for Ukraine
The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
In February, the Drone Coalition launched the third international tender for multi-rotor reconnaissance drones. For the second time, Ukrainian developers were able to participate in it. The acceptance of applications for the tender has ended, and the first stage of selection is underway.
The Drone Coalition was formed in February 2024 during the 19th Ramstein format meeting. The idea was proposed by Latvia. Together with the United Kingdom, they coordinate the initiative.
There are currently 18 countries in the coalition: Latvia, Great Britain, Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-