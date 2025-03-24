Drone Coalition. Ukraine to receive 20 million euros for the purchase of reconnaissance UAVs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Drone Coalition. Ukraine to receive 20 million euros for the purchase of reconnaissance UAVs

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Drones
Читати українською

Drone Coalition partner countries have decided to allocate €20 million from a joint fund to purchase tactical-level reconnaissance (ISR) drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • The Drone Coalition partner countries have allocated €20 million for the purchase of reconnaissance drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, demonstrating solidarity and support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • Reconnaissance and situational awareness play a crucial role in the success of combat operations, and the procurement of ISR drones will enhance the Ukrainian Armed Forces' capabilities in this aspect.

Drone Coalition to Purchase Reconnaissance Drones for Ukraine

The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

We are grateful to our partners for responding to a critical need. Prompt response and flexibility in making this decision are important, especially now, when the Defense Forces need them so much. Thanks to this, the military can conduct reconnaissance and increase the situational awareness of their units, which is important for successful combat operations, — said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization.

In February, the Drone Coalition launched the third international tender for multi-rotor reconnaissance drones. For the second time, Ukrainian developers were able to participate in it. The acceptance of applications for the tender has ended, and the first stage of selection is underway.

The Drone Coalition was formed in February 2024 during the 19th Ramstein format meeting. The idea was proposed by Latvia. Together with the United Kingdom, they coordinate the initiative.

There are currently 18 countries in the coalition: Latvia, Great Britain, Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Canada to transfer 450 SkyRanger drones to Ukraine
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
SkyRanger
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Coalition of drones for Ukraine. The Netherlands will purchase the first batch of unmanned aerial vehicles
Міністерство оборони Нідерландів
The Netherlands

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?