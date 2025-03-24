Drone Coalition. Ukraine to receive 20 million euros for the purchase of reconnaissance UAVs

Drone Coalition partner countries have decided to allocate €20 million from a joint fund to purchase tactical-level reconnaissance (ISR) drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Drone Coalition to Purchase Reconnaissance Drones for Ukraine

The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

We are grateful to our partners for responding to a critical need. Prompt response and flexibility in making this decision are important, especially now, when the Defense Forces need them so much. Thanks to this, the military can conduct reconnaissance and increase the situational awareness of their units, which is important for successful combat operations, — said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization. Share

In February, the Drone Coalition launched the third international tender for multi-rotor reconnaissance drones. For the second time, Ukrainian developers were able to participate in it. The acceptance of applications for the tender has ended, and the first stage of selection is underway.

The Drone Coalition was formed in February 2024 during the 19th Ramstein format meeting. The idea was proposed by Latvia. Together with the United Kingdom, they coordinate the initiative.

There are currently 18 countries in the coalition: Latvia, Great Britain, Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine.