Drone shot down over Minsk. What's really happening?

Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia regularly launches drones over the territory of Belarus. However, the shooting down of one of the drones directly over the capital of the Republic of Belarus indicates that Alexander Lukashenko has decided to show character.

Drone shot down over Minsk — what happened?

As Ivan Tymochko notes, the Russian army uses the territory of Belarus for its own purposes and does not even agree with the Lukashenko regime.

Perhaps Lukashenko (self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, — ed.) or someone else decided to show that they too can, that the "father" is not just an absolute puppet, and can stomp his foot. That is why it was done so spectacularly, — explained the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also emphasized that the Belarusians know perfectly well that the "shaheeds" are flying over their territory, although "perhaps from Russian military bases."

"We remember that the offensive took place at the same time. Therefore, this is their internal mess, in which they themselves are struggling. The question for us is how to secure these borders so that there are no such flights," added Ivan Tymochko.

As a reminder, on the morning of July 29, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus announced the destruction of an unknown drone over Minsk.

The department emphasized that it has initiated additional measures to strengthen control over the use of the country's airspace.