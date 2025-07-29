Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia regularly launches drones over the territory of Belarus. However, the shooting down of one of the drones directly over the capital of the Republic of Belarus indicates that Alexander Lukashenko has decided to show character.
Points of attention
- The shooting down of the drone can be seen as a display of strength and independence by Alexander Lukashenko against external influences.
- The increased control over Belarus's airspace following the incident underscores the ongoing security concerns in the region.
Drone shot down over Minsk — what happened?
As Ivan Tymochko notes, the Russian army uses the territory of Belarus for its own purposes and does not even agree with the Lukashenko regime.
He also emphasized that the Belarusians know perfectly well that the "shaheeds" are flying over their territory, although "perhaps from Russian military bases."
As a reminder, on the morning of July 29, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus announced the destruction of an unknown drone over Minsk.
The department emphasized that it has initiated additional measures to strengthen control over the use of the country's airspace.
