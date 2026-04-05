Drones damaged a section of an oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk, Russia

On the night of April 5, strike drones damaged one of the sections of the oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region.
Points of attention
- Strike drones damaged an oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region, potentially linked to a previous fire at the oil depot.
- The governor mentioned debris from a drone attack causing the pipeline damage, though NASA's monitoring system detected a fire at the oil depot.
Another “bavovna” in Primorsk: what is known
According to the governor of the region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, the damage to the oil pipeline occurred during the morning repelling of a drone attack, when debris from the drone damaged the line.
However, NASA's FIRMS fire detection monitoring system detected a fire not at the pipeline site, but directly at the oil depot; it is likely the same fire that started there on March 23.
The governor may have been referring to the port's onshore pipeline infrastructure, rather than a separate long-distance pipeline.
This is Russia's largest oil loading port in the Baltics, and according to Reuters, it can handle up to 1 million barrels of oil per day, which is why even local damage to a pipe section there has a logistical effect.
The port itself has already been attacked repeatedly by Ukrainian drones. As a result of these attacks, the port has lost its operational capability.
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