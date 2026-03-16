Drones massively attacked the Krasnodar Territory of the Russia — an oil depot is on fire

On the night of March 16, the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation came under a massive drone strike. The main target was an oil depot in Labinsk.

Oil depot in Labinsk burns after drone attack

The first reports of explosions near the local oil depot appeared in local Telegram channels at around 2 a.m. Residents of Labinsk shared videos showing the moment of the explosion and the subsequent massive fire in the city's industrial zone.

The Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters later confirmed the incident, however, in keeping with the tradition of Russian agencies, they called the cause of the fire "the fall of debris from a downed UAV."

In the industrial zone of Labinsk, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot as a result of a UAV attack. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. 4 crews, personnel of fire and rescue units and specialists of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory were involved in extinguishing the fire.

It is currently known that open burning is observed on the territory of the oil depot. A column of black smoke is visible several kilometers from the scene.

Krasnodar Krai is a strategic hub for the Russian military. Oil depots in the region serve as "gas stations" for the occupation forces fighting in southern Ukraine.