In the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, damage was reported to two piers, a pipeline, and two ships as a result of a drone attack the previous evening.

Drone attack on the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation: what are the consequences?

According to the Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters, two piers and two vessels were damaged in a drone attack in the village of Volna, Temryuk District.

Everyone on board the ships has been evacuated. There are no injuries among the crew members or employees on shore.

It is noted that damage at the piers led to fires covering an area of 1,000 to 1,500 square meters.

Also, as reported, "a pipeline at one of the terminals in the village of Volna" was damaged.

The Taman seaport is located in the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula, where terminals for transshipment of petroleum products, liquefied hydrocarbon gas, ammonia, and other products operate. The operational headquarters does not specify which terminal was hit.

There were no injuries. The fire area was 100 sq. m. Emergency and special services are working at the scene.