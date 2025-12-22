Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai, Russia — pipeline, ships and berths damaged

In the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, damage was reported to two piers, a pipeline, and two ships as a result of a drone attack the previous evening.
Points of attention
Drone attack on the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation: what are the consequences?
According to the Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters, two piers and two vessels were damaged in a drone attack in the village of Volna, Temryuk District.
Everyone on board the ships has been evacuated. There are no injuries among the crew members or employees on shore.
It is noted that damage at the piers led to fires covering an area of 1,000 to 1,500 square meters.
Also, as reported, "a pipeline at one of the terminals in the village of Volna" was damaged.
There were no injuries. The fire area was 100 sq. m. Emergency and special services are working at the scene.
On Sunday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Moscow time, air defense forces “intercepted and destroyed” 35 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones. Of these, 23 drones were allegedly intercepted over the Black Sea, six over temporarily occupied Crimea, and three over the Sea of Azov. Three more drones were allegedly intercepted over the Belgorod region.
