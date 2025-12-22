Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai, Russia — pipeline, ships and berths damaged
Category
Events
Publication date

Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai, Russia — pipeline, ships and berths damaged

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, damage was reported to two piers, a pipeline, and two ships as a result of a drone attack the previous evening.

Points of attention

  • A drone attack on the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation resulted in damage to a pipeline, 2 berths, and 2 vessels.
  • After the drone attack, fires broke out at these facilities.

Drone attack on the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation: what are the consequences?

According to the Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters, two piers and two vessels were damaged in a drone attack in the village of Volna, Temryuk District.

Everyone on board the ships has been evacuated. There are no injuries among the crew members or employees on shore.

It is noted that damage at the piers led to fires covering an area of 1,000 to 1,500 square meters.

Also, as reported, "a pipeline at one of the terminals in the village of Volna" was damaged.

The Taman seaport is located in the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula, where terminals for transshipment of petroleum products, liquefied hydrocarbon gas, ammonia, and other products operate. The operational headquarters does not specify which terminal was hit.

There were no injuries. The fire area was 100 sq. m. Emergency and special services are working at the scene.

On Sunday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Moscow time, air defense forces “intercepted and destroyed” 35 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones. Of these, 23 drones were allegedly intercepted over the Black Sea, six over temporarily occupied Crimea, and three over the Sea of Azov. Three more drones were allegedly intercepted over the Belgorod region.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia. Oil depots are burning in several regions
Ukraine continues to destroy Russian oil depots
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Big "bavovna". The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic Russian facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire
"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?