"Dumb maggots." Brigitte Macron insulted French protesters

French First Lady Brigitte Macron has sparked a huge scandal after she made a scathing remark about feminist protesters, calling them "sales connes," which roughly translates to "stupid maggots."
- The tabloid Public published a video capturing the exchange, drawing attention to the First Lady's controversial comments and the repercussions in the media.
- The protest by feminist group Nous Toutes against Ari Abittan's show reflects ongoing tensions and debates surrounding issues of sexual assault, victim advocacy, and public figures' behaviors in France.
Brigitte Macron is again at the center of scandal
Journalists draw attention to the fact that behind the scenes of the comedy show, the wife of the French leader unexpectedly called the feminist protesters "sales connes", which roughly translates as "stupid maggots".
The latter states that he is "afraid," probably referring to the possibility of his show being interrupted by protesters.
What's important to understand is that comedian Ari Abittan recently went on his first tour after the investigating judges decided not to charge him with rape.
