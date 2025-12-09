"Dumb maggots." Brigitte Macron insulted French protesters
Brigitte Macron is again at the center of scandal
Source:  Politico

French First Lady Brigitte Macron has sparked a huge scandal after she made a scathing remark about feminist protesters, calling them "sales connes," which roughly translates to "stupid maggots."

Points of attention

  • The tabloid Public published a video capturing the exchange, drawing attention to the First Lady's controversial comments and the repercussions in the media.
  • The protest by feminist group Nous Toutes against Ari Abittan's show reflects ongoing tensions and debates surrounding issues of sexual assault, victim advocacy, and public figures' behaviors in France.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that behind the scenes of the comedy show, the wife of the French leader unexpectedly called the feminist protesters "sales connes", which roughly translates as "stupid maggots".

The tabloid Public published a video in which Brigitte Macron asks comedian Ari Abittan how he is doing before his performance.

The latter states that he is "afraid," probably referring to the possibility of his show being interrupted by protesters.

To this, the First Lady of France replied: "If there are stupid laurels, we will throw them out."

What's important to understand is that comedian Ari Abittan recently went on his first tour after the investigating judges decided not to charge him with rape.

Abittan's return was protested by the feminist group Nous Toutes, whose members interrupted the concert to denounce what they called "a communication campaign aimed at portraying him as a traumatized person, humiliating and denigrating the victim."

