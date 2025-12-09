"Dumb maggots." Brigitte Macron insulted French protesters

French First Lady Brigitte Macron has sparked a huge scandal after she made a scathing remark about feminist protesters, calling them "sales connes," which roughly translates to "stupid maggots."

Brigitte Macron is again at the center of scandal

Journalists draw attention to the fact that behind the scenes of the comedy show, the wife of the French leader unexpectedly called the feminist protesters "sales connes", which roughly translates as "stupid maggots".

The tabloid Public published a video in which Brigitte Macron asks comedian Ari Abittan how he is doing before his performance. Share

The latter states that he is "afraid," probably referring to the possibility of his show being interrupted by protesters.

To this, the First Lady of France replied: "If there are stupid laurels, we will throw them out." Share

What's important to understand is that comedian Ari Abittan recently went on his first tour after the investigating judges decided not to charge him with rape.