"The time has come." Trump makes a new cynical demand to Ukraine
"The time has come." Trump makes a new cynical demand to Ukraine

Trump is again urging Ukraine to surrender
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump has begun to claim that "the time has come" for Ukraine to hold presidential elections, saying the Russian war is no obstacle to that.

Points of attention

  • Trump suggests that Ukraine should have elections and hints at Zelensky possibly winning.
  • Trump's assertions raise concerns about the US administration's stance on Ukraine's sovereignty and the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Trump is again urging Ukraine to surrender

An American journalist asked the head of the White House whether it was time for Ukraine to hold elections.

Trump answered in the affirmative, noting that "a lot of time has passed" since the previous presidential election.

Yes, I think the time has come. I think it's an important time to have elections. They're using the war to not have elections, but I think the Ukrainian people... should have that choice. And maybe Zelensky would win.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He also began to cynically lie that the situation was now "getting to the point where it was no longer a democracy."

The head of the White House did not stop there, and also began to invent that Ukraine would lose the war, and Russia would seize “25%” of its territories.

Regarding Crimea, Trump unexpectedly stated that it is surrounded by the ocean on four sides and is connected to Ukraine only by a small isthmus.

Crimea is huge, but it connects to the part of Ukraine we're talking about now, right? — through a small, narrow isthmus. It's surrounded by ocean on all four sides, in the warmest part. The weather is the best there, everything is the best.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

