US President Donald Trump has begun to claim that "the time has come" for Ukraine to hold presidential elections, saying the Russian war is no obstacle to that.
Points of attention
- Trump suggests that Ukraine should have elections and hints at Zelensky possibly winning.
- Trump's assertions raise concerns about the US administration's stance on Ukraine's sovereignty and the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Trump is again urging Ukraine to surrender
An American journalist asked the head of the White House whether it was time for Ukraine to hold elections.
Trump answered in the affirmative, noting that "a lot of time has passed" since the previous presidential election.
He also began to cynically lie that the situation was now "getting to the point where it was no longer a democracy."
The head of the White House did not stop there, and also began to invent that Ukraine would lose the war, and Russia would seize “25%” of its territories.
Regarding Crimea, Trump unexpectedly stated that it is surrounded by the ocean on four sides and is connected to Ukraine only by a small isthmus.
