During the night, powerful explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea as a result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle — video
Category
Events
Publication date

During the night, powerful explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea as a result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle — video

Explosions in Crimea
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

During the night, powerful explosions were heard on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia due to drone attacks. It is known that the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation were damaged.

Points of attention

  • Unmanned aerial vehicle attacks caused powerful explosions in the occupied Crimea, damaging various objects.
  • The occupation administration of Sevastopol reported the downing of 3 drones during the drone attack, while RosZMI reported the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge.
  • Drone attacks in Crimea resulted in damages to a ferry crossing in the port of Kerch and a boat in the Black Sea, causing fires and powerful explosions in various cities.
  • Channels like RosZMI and Crimean Wind Telegram reported on events in different cities of Crimea post-explosion, detailing fires and explosions.
  • Preliminary reports indicated damages to various infrastructures like ferry crossings and boats in Crimea due to the drone attacks.

What is known about the explosions on the territory of the occupied Crimea

According to the so-called head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev, air defense was working in Sevastopol, and one drone was allegedly shot down over the sea.

Later, he reported that the occupiers' anti-aircraft defense forces allegedly repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the city, shooting down 3 drones.

After that, RosZMI reported on the temporary suspension of traffic on the illegally built Crimean Bridge.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported on explosions in the Kerch region.

And, it seems, there is an arrival on Mount Mithridates, where the "Pantsir-S1" was stationed, after the explosion there was a strong fire," the channel writes. "In Kerch, smoke is pouring from the ferry crossing of the JV MIS, the message of the Telegram channel says.

Channel subscribers reported that sirens went off in Feodosia, and powerful explosions were heard in the sea.

What was struck during the drone attack in Crimea

Already early in the morning, the Telegram channel reported that in the Kamianka area near Simferopol, after the explosion, "something was on fire, helicopters were patrolling over Chornomorskyi and shooting could be heard.

At 4:31 in the morning, an explosion rang out in Chornomorskyi, in the area of Vuzkoya Bay.

A second explosion rang out in Chernomorskyi at 4:59 a.m. Shooting was heard.

According to Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of Odesa OVA, according to preliminary information, as a result of the drone attack in Crimea, a ferry crossing in the port of Kerch, a boat in Chornomorskyi were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Powerful explosions rumbled in various regions of the Russia
fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An explosion rang out in occupied Berdyansk
An explosion rang out in occupied Berdyansk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?