During the night, powerful explosions were heard on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia due to drone attacks. It is known that the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation were damaged.

What is known about the explosions on the territory of the occupied Crimea

According to the so-called head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev, air defense was working in Sevastopol, and one drone was allegedly shot down over the sea.

Later, he reported that the occupiers' anti-aircraft defense forces allegedly repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the city, shooting down 3 drones.

After that, RosZMI reported on the temporary suspension of traffic on the illegally built Crimean Bridge.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported on explosions in the Kerch region.

And, it seems, there is an arrival on Mount Mithridates, where the "Pantsir-S1" was stationed, after the explosion there was a strong fire," the channel writes. "In Kerch, smoke is pouring from the ferry crossing of the JV MIS, the message of the Telegram channel says.

Channel subscribers reported that sirens went off in Feodosia, and powerful explosions were heard in the sea.

What was struck during the drone attack in Crimea

Already early in the morning, the Telegram channel reported that in the Kamianka area near Simferopol, after the explosion, "something was on fire, helicopters were patrolling over Chornomorskyi and shooting could be heard.

At 4:31 in the morning, an explosion rang out in Chornomorskyi, in the area of Vuzkoya Bay.

A second explosion rang out in Chernomorskyi at 4:59 a.m. Shooting was heard.

According to Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of Odesa OVA, according to preliminary information, as a result of the drone attack in Crimea, a ferry crossing in the port of Kerch, a boat in Chornomorskyi were damaged.