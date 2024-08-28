Durov was released from custody in France

In the evening of August 28, it became known that the investigating judge stopped holding Telegram founder Pavel Durov in police custody for the purpose of his initial interrogation and possible indictment.
Points of attention
- The criminal trial against Durov may last several months or even years
- Pavlo Durov has the right to appeal any charges through his legal team.
- Ukrainian intelligence warns about the danger of using Telegram.
Durov is no longer under arrest
What is important to understand is that we are talking directly about a change in procedural status.
Despite the fact that the Russian programmer was released from custody after interrogation, he must still appear at the request of law enforcement officers.
Journalists also draw attention to the fact that Durov appeared before a judge in the Paris court district in the north of the capital.
It is important to understand that the indictment is a key point in the French investigations.
Despite this, the criminal process itself can last several months or even years.
The Russian programmer has the right to challenge any allegations through his legal team.
Ukrainian intelligence has warned many times about the dangers of using Telegram
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the Telegram messenger is a serious problem for the national security of Ukraine.
It is important to understand that, despite all the shortcomings, Telegram helps to influence people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with information.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-