Durov was released from custody in France

Durov
Source:  BFM TV

In the evening of August 28, it became known that the investigating judge stopped holding Telegram founder Pavel Durov in police custody for the purpose of his initial interrogation and possible indictment.

Points of attention

  • The criminal trial against Durov may last several months or even years
  • Pavlo Durov has the right to appeal any charges through his legal team.
  • Ukrainian intelligence warns about the danger of using Telegram.

Durov is no longer under arrest

What is important to understand is that we are talking directly about a change in procedural status.

Despite the fact that the Russian programmer was released from custody after interrogation, he must still appear at the request of law enforcement officers.

Journalists also draw attention to the fact that Durov appeared before a judge in the Paris court district in the north of the capital.

The judge was expected to subject Durov to further questioning before deciding whether to press charges against him or to name him an important witness in the investigation and release him. If indicted, another judge, known as a liberty judge, will have to decide whether any restrictions on his movement should be imposed or if Durov should post bail.

It is important to understand that the indictment is a key point in the French investigations.

Despite this, the criminal process itself can last several months or even years.

The Russian programmer has the right to challenge any allegations through his legal team.

Ukrainian intelligence has warned many times about the dangers of using Telegram

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the Telegram messenger is a serious problem for the national security of Ukraine.

That is, in our country, any person can create a channel, start writing whatever he wants on it, and when they start doing something, hide that it is the freedom of the mass media. But this is not media freedom, it is called a little differently.

It is important to understand that, despite all the shortcomings, Telegram helps to influence people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with information.

In many ways, it has a destructive effect here inside, but also thanks to it, something can be communicated to the people in the occupied territories. This is what more or less works, Budanov explained.

