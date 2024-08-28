In France, after the arrest of Pavel Durov, his brother is being sought

In France, an arrest warrant was issued for Mykola Durov, the brother of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who is also a co-founder of the messenger.

France has issued an arrest warrant for Mykola Durov

As the publication notes, the investigation into Telegram in France began a few months ago due to the refusal of the messenger to cooperate with the French police in cases of sexual abuse of children.

Arrest warrants for Pavel and Mykola Durov were issued on March 25 on charges including "participating in the possession, distribution, offering or provision of pornographic images of minors as part of an organized group."

The document states that the platform is used by "numerous criminal groups", but there is no evidence of direct involvement of the Durov brothers in crimes.

Mykola Durov's whereabouts are currently unknown.

What is known about the case of Pavlo Durov

On August 25, French media reported the arrest of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov at the Paris airport after he flew there from Azerbaijan on a private plane.

The French Prosecutor's Office announced the list of charges against Pavlo Durov: