Dutch MOD chief says NATO fund for Ukraine is not "anti-Trump insurance"

The creation of a NATO fund for Ukraine is not "anti-Trump insurance." The head of the Netherlands' Ministry of Defence, Kajsa Ollongren, made this statement.

NATO has decided to change its strategy for helping Ukraine

The Dutch minister notes that the Alliance's new plan corresponds to the bloc's efforts to "consolidate military cooperation with Ukraine."

It makes sense to structure and consolidate support for Ukraine within the framework of NATO, stressed Kajsa Ollongren. Share

She also pointed out that NATO has not wanted to coordinate military support for Ukraine until now centrally.

As you know, previously, the member states independently decided what and when to provide.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, she considers it a great idea to centralize aid to Ukraine.

However, they say, the proposed 100 billion euro fund for Ukraine should not be considered "anti-Trump insurance".

Kaisa Ollongren noted that this support now occurs within the framework of the "Ramstein Group," which includes more than fifty countries and is headed by the United States.

There are no signs that Putin wants to stop, which means that we must also prepare for a long war and long-term support for Ukraine. So, moving from situational aid to a structure we can support makes sense. Kajsa Ollongren Dutch MOD chief

She also warned that agreeing with Putin's "narrative" is hazardous and that such a fund will be provoking.

How Stoltenberg comments on the creation of the NATO fund for Ukraine

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, Kyiv's partners should support Ukraine in the long term against discussions regarding the proposal of a fund for 100 billion euros.

He also insists that support for Ukraine should become more predictable and less focused on voluntary contributions.