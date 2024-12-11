EC ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia

On December 11, European Union ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of sanctions in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

It is noted that the new sanctions are aimed at vessels of third countries, which help the Russian Federation to circumvent Western restrictions.

This was reported by the press service of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

‼️ Ambassadors have just agreed on the 15th package of sanctions in reaction to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.



🗒️ The package adds more persons and entities to the already existing sanctions list, and targets entities in Russia and in third countries other than Russia that… pic.twitter.com/DMUoMhRYTH — Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 (@HU24EU) December 11, 2024

At the same time, sanctions were imposed against individuals and legal entities, as well as Russian entities in foreign countries, who contribute to Moscow's military and technological strengthening by circumventing export restrictions.

The EU will discuss new sanctions against the Russia

On November 27, representatives of the European Union will discuss the 15th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, they will consider measures against Russian tankers

29 organizations and 54 individuals can be added to the sanctions list. It is also expected that Chinese companies will fall under the restrictions due to the suspicion of their cooperation with the Russians to create drones.

A more substantial package will be offered in January once Poland takes over the rotating EU presidency from Hungary, whose Russia-friendly leader has often delayed or blocked measures to help Ukraine.

At the same time, there is a proposal from the G7 states to impose sanctions on 48 tankers in order to limit oil revenues of the Russian Federation.