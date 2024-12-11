EC ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia
EC ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia

On December 11, European Union ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of sanctions in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

  • EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, a response to Moscow's aggression towards Ukraine.
  • The new restrictions target vessels, individuals, and legal entities aiding the Russian Federation, as well as focusing on Russian liquefied gas.
  • An expansion of the sanctions list is anticipated in January, with proposals to impose restrictions on Russian tankers and entities circumventing export limitations.
  • There are suggestions to include Chinese companies suspected of cooperating with Russia in creating drones in the sanctions list.
  • The upcoming EU sanctions are expected to strengthen restrictions on Russian liquefied gas and expand the No Russia provision to prevent re-exports to Russia through European subsidiaries.

EC ambassadors agreed on the 15th package of anti-Russian sanctions against Russia

It is noted that the new sanctions are aimed at vessels of third countries, which help the Russian Federation to circumvent Western restrictions.

This was reported by the press service of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

At the same time, sanctions were imposed against individuals and legal entities, as well as Russian entities in foreign countries, who contribute to Moscow's military and technological strengthening by circumventing export restrictions.

The EU will discuss new sanctions against the Russia

On November 27, representatives of the European Union will discuss the 15th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, they will consider measures against Russian tankers

29 organizations and 54 individuals can be added to the sanctions list. It is also expected that Chinese companies will fall under the restrictions due to the suspicion of their cooperation with the Russians to create drones.

A more substantial package will be offered in January once Poland takes over the rotating EU presidency from Hungary, whose Russia-friendly leader has often delayed or blocked measures to help Ukraine.

At the same time, there is a proposal from the G7 states to impose sanctions on 48 tankers in order to limit oil revenues of the Russian Federation.

Reuters also adds that the upcoming package of EU sanctions will strengthen restrictions on Russian liquefied gas and expand the application of the No Russia provision, which will oblige European subsidiaries in third countries to prohibit the re-export of certain goods to the Russian Federation.

