The Russian Ministry of Economy published an updated macro forecast for the development of the Russian economy, but soon deleted it so that Russian citizens would not know the truth about the catastrophic situation in the aggressor country.

The Russian government is hiding the truth again

Opposition Russian journalists drew attention to the fact that the Russian Ministry of Economy updated the macro forecast for the Russian economy and shared it with the pro-Kremlin publication Kommersant.

However, the media later deleted the material and did not explain the reasons for this action.

The deleted article stated that GDP growth was expected to decline: in 2025, the forecast was revised from 2.5% to 1%, and in 2026, from 2.4% to 1.3%.

The investment forecast has also been lowered: instead of the previously expected 3% growth in 2026, a decline of 0.5% is now foreseen. The Ministry of Economy explains this by the "high base of recent years" and tight monetary policy.

Moreover, it is noted that the forecast for industrial production has been reduced from 2.6% to 1.5% in 2025 and from 2.9% to 2.3% in 2026.