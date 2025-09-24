Economic forecasts in Russia have significantly worsened
Category
Economics
Publication date

Economic forecasts in Russia have significantly worsened

The Russian government is hiding the truth again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Ministry of Economy published an updated macro forecast for the development of the Russian economy, but soon deleted it so that Russian citizens would not know the truth about the catastrophic situation in the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • In 2026, the ruble exchange rate is predicted to plummet to 92.2 per dollar, further exacerbating the economic challenges faced by Russia.
  • The concealment of the true economic situation raises questions about transparency and accountability in the Russian government's communication with its citizens.

The Russian government is hiding the truth again

Opposition Russian journalists drew attention to the fact that the Russian Ministry of Economy updated the macro forecast for the Russian economy and shared it with the pro-Kremlin publication Kommersant.

However, the media later deleted the material and did not explain the reasons for this action.

The deleted article stated that GDP growth was expected to decline: in 2025, the forecast was revised from 2.5% to 1%, and in 2026, from 2.4% to 1.3%.

The investment forecast has also been lowered: instead of the previously expected 3% growth in 2026, a decline of 0.5% is now foreseen. The Ministry of Economy explains this by the "high base of recent years" and tight monetary policy.

Moreover, it is noted that the forecast for industrial production has been reduced from 2.6% to 1.5% in 2025 and from 2.9% to 2.3% in 2026.

The Russian Ministry of Economy also predicts that in 2026 the ruble exchange rate will drop to 92.2 per dollar.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to "strangle" Russia with tax increases — what is the goal?
The situation in Russia continues to deteriorate
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers shot a family and took a child hostage in the Limansk direction
Russians again shot a family of civilians
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump publicly challenged Putin, but there is a nuance
Trump may still change his position

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?