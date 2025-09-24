Trump publicly challenged Putin, but there is a nuance

On September 23, US President Donald Trump shocked the world with a series of high-profile statements, during which he repeatedly ridiculed and humiliated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian military. Moreover, he admitted that he believes in an absolute victory for Ukraine in the war. This is a sharp turn in the rhetoric of the US president, but not everything is so simple.

Trump may still change his position

According to the editorial board of The Atlantic, the harsh and loud statements of the head of the White House do not mean that he believes in a total victory for Ukraine.

This increases the likelihood that after some time he will return to his previous prejudices.

Journalists suggest that Trump was very offended by Putin after he failed to fulfill many of his promises to end the war against Ukraine.

Perhaps Trump is finally sending a signal that there are limits to the insults and humiliations that the president of the United States is willing to tolerate from the Kremlin, writes The Atlantic. Share

Journalists also suggested that Ukrainian and French leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron revealed to Trump an impressive plan for Ukraine's victory, which is why he changed his mind.

The editorial board of the publication calls for looking at the actions of the US president, not his loud statements