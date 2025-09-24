Trump publicly challenged Putin, but there is a nuance
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump publicly challenged Putin, but there is a nuance

Trump may still change his position
Читати українською
Source:  The Atlantic

On September 23, US President Donald Trump shocked the world with a series of high-profile statements, during which he repeatedly ridiculed and humiliated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian military. Moreover, he admitted that he believes in an absolute victory for Ukraine in the war. This is a sharp turn in the rhetoric of the US president, but not everything is so simple.

Points of attention

  • The call for sanctions against Russia by Trump is met with skepticism, as it hinges on conditions that may not be feasible for other countries to meet.
  • The editorial board of The Atlantic underscores the importance of observing Trump's actions over his statements, highlighting the need for a nuanced understanding of the situation.

Trump may still change his position

According to the editorial board of The Atlantic, the harsh and loud statements of the head of the White House do not mean that he believes in a total victory for Ukraine.

This increases the likelihood that after some time he will return to his previous prejudices.

Journalists suggest that Trump was very offended by Putin after he failed to fulfill many of his promises to end the war against Ukraine.

Perhaps Trump is finally sending a signal that there are limits to the insults and humiliations that the president of the United States is willing to tolerate from the Kremlin, writes The Atlantic.

Journalists also suggested that Ukrainian and French leaders Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron revealed to Trump an impressive plan for Ukraine's victory, which is why he changed his mind.

The editorial board of the publication calls for looking at the actions of the US president, not his loud statements

Even Trump's call for sanctions against Russia is an empty threat, as it relies on conditions—such as requiring NATO countries to impose huge tariffs on China, not Russia—that other countries are unlikely to fulfill.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has won a powerful trump card in the war with Russia
Ukraine found Russia's weak spot
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to "strangle" Russia with tax increases — what is the goal?
The situation in Russia continues to deteriorate
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers shot a family and took a child hostage in the Limansk direction
Russians again shot a family of civilians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?