Elon Musk's father flew to Russia — known target
Elon Musk's father flew to Russia — known target

Source:  online.ua

The father of American billionaire Elon Musk, Errol Musk, continues to publicly disgrace himself. This time, the scandalous fan of dictator Vladimir Putin flew to Moscow for the propaganda forum “Future Forum 2050.”

Points of attention

  • Errol Musk has made controversial statements in the past, including claiming his family loves Putin and being called 'the devil's offspring' by Elon Musk.
  • His admiration for Putin and his views on the Musk-Trump conflict have sparked debate and scrutiny on his influence and opinions.

Errol Musk publicly supports Russia and Putin

The latter has already managed to communicate with propagandists from the Russian TV channel REN TV.

Errol complained about his own son Elon and added that he made a mistake when he had a public quarrel with US President Donald Trump.

In addition, he suggested that his son and Trump were very tired from the intense work they had to do over the past five months, so it was not unusual for a conflict to arise between them.

Errol Musk believes that in a conflict between his son and the US president, the latter will win:

"Elon made a mistake. I think he's tired, he's stressed, five months of continuous stress. And then, in the end, it's just him and Trump. And then, they still don't know what to do and they're fighting each other until they can get back to normal," he said.

Against the backdrop of these strange statements, it is worth recalling Errol Musk's recent confessions.

For example, he claimed that “his entire family loves Putin terribly, beyond memory.”

What is also interesting is that Elon Musk once called his father “the devil’s offspring.”

