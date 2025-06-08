Trump VS Musk. The parties have begun secret negotiations



Source:  Politico

According to Politico, representatives of US President Donald Trump and his former associate Elon Musk have already held a telephone conversation. Thanks to these private talks, the exchange of loud claims on social media has subsided.

Points of attention

  • Pentagon and NASA are actively seeking alternatives to SpaceX, owned by Musk, amidst the high-profile conflict between Trump and Musk.
  • The fragile détente marks a temporary pause in the public feud, with uncertainties looming over the ultimate resolution.

Musk and Trump's teams are trying to reconcile them

According to the publication's insiders, the "fragile détente" in the dispute between Trump and Elon Musk on social media persists after a telephone conversation between representatives of both sides.

Another anonymous source commented on the fact that the US president stopped criticizing Musk on social media.

He stopped posting, but that doesn't mean he's happy, the insider said.

What is important to understand is that the future of their relationship is completely unpredictable.

Moreover, it is indicated that neither Trump nor Musk wanted to end the public controversy.

Trump was particularly irritated by Musk's allusions to the president's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking.

The US president was also angered by Elon Musk's statement that he could not have won without his support.

By the way, the Pentagon and NASA were the first to be hit by the high-profile conflict.

It's just that right now they are extremely actively looking for alternatives to SpaceX, which is owned by Musk.

