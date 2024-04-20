Emergency and rescue operations were completed in Dnipro. 3 people died in the city

In Dnipro, rescuers completed emergency rescue operations after the Russian strike on April 19. Three people died in the city, 24 were injured.

The rescue operation in Dnipro has been completed

The State Emergency Service reported that at night the rescuers unblocked the body of a dead man from under the rubble of a high-rise building.

In total, as a result of the Russian attack, 3 people died in the city, 24 were injured. 12 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, 51 people received help from psychologists.

In total, 101 rescuers and 20 units of emergency services were working at the site of the rocket attack.

On April 19, rocket attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region killed 8 people, including 2 children, and injured 34 people, including 1 child.

Massive rocket attack on April 19

On the night and morning of April 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Air defense forces shot down 29 targets — 2 X-101/X-555 winged aircraft, 11 X-59/X-69 aircraft and 2 X-22 winged aircraft. Also, for the first time, the Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was destroyed.

In the morning, the Russian occupiers hit a residential building in Dnipro with an anti-ship missile Kh-22.

A family of six people died in Synelnikove, including two children aged 8 and 14. The six-year-old boy was saved by medics.

Three people were injured in Kryvyi Rih.