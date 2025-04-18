End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump named the condition for the US withdrawal from the negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date

End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump named the condition for the US withdrawal from the negotiations

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The United States may withdraw from negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine if one of the parties obstructs peace.

Points of attention

  • President Trump has laid out a condition for the US to withdraw from negotiations concerning the Russian war against Ukraine if any party hinders the peace process.
  • The United States aims to quickly conclude negotiations to prevent further loss of lives, with the acknowledgment of the significant death toll in the ongoing conflict.
  • Trump expresses hope for a peaceful resolution while emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and the need for all parties to prioritize ending the conflict over political games.

Trump named the condition for the US withdrawal from negotiations regarding the Russian war against Ukraine

The American leader was asked to comment on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that the US will withdraw from the negotiation process on Ukraine if there are no signs in the coming days that an agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is possible in the coming weeks.

There is no exact time frame, but we want to do it quickly. This is about lives. People are dying.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to him, 2,500 people are dying every week in the brutal battle. Therefore, the US "ideally" intends to stop it.

If for some reason one of the parties creates serious obstacles, we will simply say: "You are stupid, you are terrible people," and we will abandon everything. But, hopefully, it will not come to that. Marco (Secretary of State Marco Rubio — ed.) is right when he says that we want this to end.

He also added that many people are dying every day while "someone continues to play games." And the US is not going to do that now.

At the same time, Trump noted that there was a "good chance" of resolving such a problem. And he was "not willing to talk" about the US withdrawing from the peace talks.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Rubio demands Putin make a decision
Rubio
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine. Kremlin denies Trump's statement
How the Kremlin reacted to Trump's words

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?