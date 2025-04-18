End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump named the condition for the US withdrawal from the negotiations

The United States may withdraw from negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine if one of the parties obstructs peace.

Trump named the condition for the US withdrawal from negotiations regarding the Russian war against Ukraine

The American leader was asked to comment on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that the US will withdraw from the negotiation process on Ukraine if there are no signs in the coming days that an agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is possible in the coming weeks.

There is no exact time frame, but we want to do it quickly. This is about lives. People are dying. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, 2,500 people are dying every week in the brutal battle. Therefore, the US "ideally" intends to stop it.

If for some reason one of the parties creates serious obstacles, we will simply say: "You are stupid, you are terrible people," and we will abandon everything. But, hopefully, it will not come to that. Marco (Secretary of State Marco Rubio — ed.) is right when he says that we want this to end.

He also added that many people are dying every day while "someone continues to play games." And the US is not going to do that now.