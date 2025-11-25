End of Russia's war against Ukraine. US announces significant progress
End of Russia's war against Ukraine. US announces significant progress

The White House
The US positively assesses the progress of peace talks
On November 25, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt officially confirmed that US leader Donald Trump's team had made "significant progress" towards signing a "peace agreement" between Ukraine and Russia.

Points of attention

  • A new 19-point peace agreement has been developed, with politically sensitive issues left to be decided by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.
  • Official Kyiv is hopeful for November negotiations between Zelensky and Trump to address critical issues and secure lasting peace.

The US positively assesses the progress of peace talks

According to Levitt, over the past week, the United States "has made significant progress toward a peace agreement, engaging both Ukraine and Russia in the negotiations."

There are several tantalizing, but not insurmountable, details that need to be resolved and that will require further negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

Caroline Levitt

Caroline Levitt

White House Spokesperson

It is worth noting that the loud statements of the Trump team's spokeswoman came against the backdrop of reports of negotiations between representatives of the United States and Russia in the United Arab Emirates.

As mentioned earlier, the Ukrainian and American delegations developed a new 19-point peace agreement during the negotiations in Geneva.

Despite this, the most politically sensitive issues were left to the discretion of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States — Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

Official Kyiv hopes that their negotiations will take place in November.

