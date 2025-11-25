End of Russia's war against Ukraine. US announces significant progress

On November 25, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt officially confirmed that US leader Donald Trump's team had made "significant progress" towards signing a "peace agreement" between Ukraine and Russia.

The US positively assesses the progress of peace talks

According to Levitt, over the past week, the United States "has made significant progress toward a peace agreement, engaging both Ukraine and Russia in the negotiations."

There are several tantalizing, but not insurmountable, details that need to be resolved and that will require further negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. Caroline Levitt White House Spokesperson

Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table.



There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia,… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025

It is worth noting that the loud statements of the Trump team's spokeswoman came against the backdrop of reports of negotiations between representatives of the United States and Russia in the United Arab Emirates.

As mentioned earlier, the Ukrainian and American delegations developed a new 19-point peace agreement during the negotiations in Geneva.

Despite this, the most politically sensitive issues were left to the discretion of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States — Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.