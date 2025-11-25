Trump envoy claims 'successful' talks with Putin's team

On November 25, the US President's special envoy for the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Dan Driscoll, is in Abu Dhabi, where he is holding meetings with the Russian delegation. Currently, the US Secretary of the Army positively assesses the initial results of the negotiations.

What is known about the negotiations between the US and Russian delegations?

Journalists note that this meeting is taking place after the Ukrainian and American delegations met in Geneva and created a new 19-point peace agreement.

It is this document that Trump's new special envoy is discussing with members of Putin's team on November 25 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Driscoll's spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert, made a statement on this matter:

Secretary Driscoll and his team are negotiating with the Russian delegation to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. The negotiations are proceeding successfully, and we remain optimistic. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Driscoll regularly reports on the progress of negotiations to all members of Trump's team.

Information is also spreading that a Ukrainian delegation led by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, is also in Abu Dhabi and is holding negotiations with both the American and Russian teams.

However, the GUR has not yet officially confirmed this data.