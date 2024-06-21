On June 20, Russian invaders shelled energy facilities in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions. Seven energy workers were injured at two power facilities.
Points of attention
- The Russian army shelled energy facilities in the Donetsk region, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old engineer from the Donetsk region.
- The attack on the power plant resulted in the death of Kostyantyn Husak, a machinist surveyor of the boiler-turbine workshop's main equipment.
- The shelling seriously damaged the stations' equipment, which complicates their work and may lead to problems with the supply of electricity to the population.
An energy engineer, 36, from the Donetsk region died in the hospital
On June 20, 36-year-old machinist Kostyantyn Husak was killed as a result of the shelling of one of the power plants in the Donetsk region.
Kostyantyn was a machinist-surveyor of the boiler-turbine workshop's main equipment. His parents and older brother survive him.
The Ministry of Energy expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Let's remember those who gave the most precious thing — their lives, giving people light, — writes the Ministry of Energy.
What is known about the shelling of the Russian TPP in Ukraine
As reported by DTEK, the Russians fired at one of DTEK's thermal power plants. Three energy workers were injured, and medics provided all possible assistance.
One of them is in serious condition. Employees of facilities with injuries of varying degrees of severity were sent to the hospital by ambulance
The station equipment was also seriously damaged.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK Energo thermal power plant has been fired upon more than 180 times. During this period, 53 workers were wounded, and three energy workers were killed in shelling at the stations.
