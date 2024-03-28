Environmental damage after Russia's missile attack on Dnipro HPP amounts to over UAH 140 million

Damage to the environment as a result of the rocket attack on the Dnipro HPP, which the Russian occupiers carried out on Mar. 22, amounts to more than UAH 140 million.

What are the environmental consequences after the Russian missile attack on the Dnipro HPP?

According to the information of the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, the estimated damage to the environment as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP already amounts to more than 140 million hryvnias.

He reminded that the damage to the Dnipro HPP occurred on Mar. 22. As a result, DEI eco-inspectors recorded soil contamination and a stain of oil products with an estimated weight of 0.5 tons. According to Strelets, the situation has now stabilized.

As of today, an excess of petroleum products has been recorded at no sampling point. Specialists of the State Environmental Inspection and the State Water Agency continue to monitor water resources in the Dnipro River below the Dnipro HPP dam daily. Ruslan Strelets Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

Strelets also talked about the handling of destruction waste, which is generated as a result of Russia's constant shelling of the territory of Ukraine.

The Minister reported that over 600,000 tons of demolition waste had already been generated throughout Ukraine.

Missile attack on Dnipro HPP on Mar. 22: what is known

During the massive attack on Ukraine on Mar. 22, the Russian occupying forces launched eight rockets at the Dnipro HPP. Hits were recorded in the engine room and the dam of the station.

PrJSC "Ukrhydroenergo" stated that a breach does not threaten the Dnipro HPP dam, but its work has been stopped due to damage from the attack.

General Director of PJSC "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota emphasised that it will not be possible to quickly restore Dnipro HPP. According to him, it will take 18 to 24 months just to manufacture units from scratch.

In addition, the strike on the Dnipro HPP damaged the environment. Oil products leaked into the Dnipro River. As a result of Russian strikes on the Dnipro HPP, Ukraine lost another 20% of its regulatory capacity.