There is no threat of a dam breach after the Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP

The situation at the Dnipro HPP after the Russian strikes is under control: there is no threat of a dam breach, and the leakage of oil products is also not recorded.

The situation at the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, a coordination meeting was held with representatives of the State Environmental Inspection, the State Water Agency, DniproHPS, the State Emergency Service and the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office.

There they discussed the localization of the consequences of the shelling of the Dnipro HPP and the current situation, as well as the analysis of possible further environmental consequences.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, there is no danger of the dam breaching, and the leakage of oil products has not been recorded. The situation at the dam is under control.

The State Inspectorate said that as of today, there is a decrease in the concentration of petroleum products in water. In the selected water:

at a distance of 1.1 km from the hydroelectric power station, this indicator is already 0.894 mg/dm cubic with a norm of 0.3 mg/dm cubic .

in the village Belenka near the pumping station — 0.638 mg/dm cubic.

It is noted that only one territorial community — Bilenkivska — takes water from the lower reaches of the Dnipro River for drinking water supply. Currently, water intake is suspended there.

According to the State Inspectorate, the estimated damage to water resources amounted to UAH 159,308. The calculation of the damage caused by soil pollution and the emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere is ongoing.

Missile attack on Dnipro HPP on March 22

On the morning of March 22, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, which was aimed at the energy sector. In particular, they hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, the largest hydroelectric plant.

Two direct hits were recorded at Dnipro HPP — at HPP-1 and HPP-2. Whether it will be possible to restore HPP-2 is unknown - it is seriously damaged.

As a result of the attack, a 62-year-old trolley bus driver who was driving along the Dnipro HPP dam at the time of the Russian strike was killed.