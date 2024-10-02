Estonia is discussing the possibility of sending its military to Ukraine

The Estonian government has already held discussions and debates regarding the possible scenario of sending their military on non-combat missions to western Ukraine.

Estonia is still considering Macron's idea

This information was officially confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur.

He also emphasized that no one has made a final decision yet, as the country's authorities are very concerned about the safety of their instructors in Ukraine, which is constantly under attack from Russia.

If we had a large contingent, say a brigade-sized unit with equipment, it would be a very big target for the Russians, Hanno Pevkur noted.

The head of the defense department also reminded once again that the decision to introduce troops to Ukraine should be made by consensus of NATO member states.

In addition, official Tallinn wants to take into account absolutely all nuances. First of all, it is about force protection measures, as well as logistics.

Therefore, we are currently continuing our studies in Poland and Great Britain. Let's see how this topic will develop.

The introduction of Western troops into Ukraine. What is known

French leader Emmanuel Macron was the first to make such a proposal.

As of today, as the head of the republic said, there is no consensus among allies on this issue.

The Allies will do whatever it takes to prevent Russia from winning this war... Anything is possible to achieve this goal. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to his belief, in the future this decision can be made even by those countries that currently do not even want to discuss this idea.

Macron emphasized that this had happened many times in the political arena.