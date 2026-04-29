Estonian Foreign Minister speaks out against president after scandalous statement about Russia

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna drew attention to the fact that the proposal of the country's President Alar Karis to resume dialogue with Russia is at odds with Estonia's foreign policy.

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Recently, the Estonian president began to argue that EU members should already be planning their actions for the time when the Russian-Ukrainian war ends.

According to Karis, the focus should also be on the model of interaction with Russia.

The head of the Estonian MZM did not like this approach to matters very much — he immediately criticized it publicly.

Alar Karis's desire to engage in dialogue with Russia contradicts all European and Estonian foreign policy and, on the contrary, will give Putin the opportunity to put forward his demands, conditions, and ultimatums. Margus Tsahkna Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Against this background, the diplomat also reacted to Karis's words that Europe made a serious mistake by not entering into negotiations with Putin in 2022.