Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna drew attention to the fact that the proposal of the country's President Alar Karis to resume dialogue with Russia is at odds with Estonia's foreign policy.
Points of attention
- The controversy has deepened political rifts within Estonia, with only Finnish leader Alexander Stubb showing public support for President Alar Karis.
- The clash between the President and Foreign Minister highlights the complexities and tensions surrounding Estonia's foreign relations, particularly in relation to Russia.
New scandal in Estonia — all the details
Recently, the Estonian president began to argue that EU members should already be planning their actions for the time when the Russian-Ukrainian war ends.
According to Karis, the focus should also be on the model of interaction with Russia.
The head of the Estonian MZM did not like this approach to matters very much — he immediately criticized it publicly.
Against this background, the diplomat also reacted to Karis's words that Europe made a serious mistake by not entering into negotiations with Putin in 2022.
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