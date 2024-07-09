EU has less time to prepare for Russia's attack, expert says

NATO defence chiefs currently see a window of opportunity to prepare for a possible Russian attack, but it is rapidly narrowing.
Points of attention
How much time do EU countries have to prepare for a Russian attack?
According to Martin Herem, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, quoted by the journalists of Breaking Defence, the EU and NATO countries should prepare for a possible attack by Russia.
General Micael Bydén, the Swedish Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the "window of opportunity" for NATO countries.
Does the EU panic about the threat of Russia's potential attack?
Meanwhile, the head of Norway's army chief, General Eirik Kristoffersen, emphasizes that he is calm about the threat of Russia's attack on NATO countries shortly.
According to Finland’s army chief, General Janne Jaakkola, except for "hybrid actions", his country does not observe a direct military threat from Russia.
