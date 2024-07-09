EU has less time to prepare for Russia's attack, expert says
Category
Politics
Publication date

EU has less time to prepare for Russia's attack, expert says

NATO military
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

NATO defence chiefs currently see a window of opportunity to prepare for a possible Russian attack, but it is rapidly narrowing.

Points of attention

  • The time to prepare for a possible attack by Russia is decreasing, the heads of the defense departments of the EU and NATO countries note that the time to prepare for a possible attack by Russia is decreasing
  • There is a need to strengthen national defence and joint measures to deter possible threats from Russia.
  • Some countries, such as Norway and Finland, believe that the indirect military threat from the Russian Federation is not critical at the moment. Still, they have assessed the potential of Russian military aggression.
  • Preparation for a possible Russian attack is a topic of discussion both among EU countries and among NATO members.
  • It is essential to take the necessary measures to ensure readiness and defence capability in the event of a possible Russian Federation aggression.

How much time do EU countries have to prepare for a Russian attack?

According to Martin Herem, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, quoted by the journalists of Breaking Defence, the EU and NATO countries should prepare for a possible attack by Russia.

There is only one factor we can change: our readiness. We can support Ukraine, but one day it will leave, emphasised Herem.

General Micael Bydén, the Swedish Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the "window of opportunity" for NATO countries.

This is a window of opportunity for us to strengthen and build a stronger national defense that will be used by NATO as a deterrent. Therefore, this is more of a window to act now, rather than wait, notes Bydén.

Does the EU panic about the threat of Russia's potential attack?

Meanwhile, the head of Norway's army chief, General Eirik Kristoffersen, emphasizes that he is calm about the threat of Russia's attack on NATO countries shortly.

There is no ordinary threat on our borders. ... 80% of these units are currently deployed in Ukraine, and many of them were destroyed in Ukraine, — explains Kristoffersen.

According to Finland’s army chief, General Janne Jaakkola, except for "hybrid actions", his country does not observe a direct military threat from Russia.

Russia, of course, assesses the capabilities and potential of the Western armed forces both in the short-term and in the long-term. We can assess the development of Russia's military potential, but naturally it is difficult to assess the intentions of the Russian leadership. There is no certainty as to how Russia will act in the future, Jaakkola notes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin tries to raise NATO aid price to Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hopes to significantly strengthen its defense capabilities at NATO summit, MFA chief Kuleba says
Ukraine hopes to significantly strengthen its defense capabilities at NATO summit, MFA chief Kuleba says

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?