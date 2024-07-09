EU has less time to prepare for Russia's attack, expert says

NATO defence chiefs currently see a window of opportunity to prepare for a possible Russian attack, but it is rapidly narrowing.

How much time do EU countries have to prepare for a Russian attack?

According to Martin Herem, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, quoted by the journalists of Breaking Defence, the EU and NATO countries should prepare for a possible attack by Russia.

There is only one factor we can change: our readiness. We can support Ukraine, but one day it will leave, emphasised Herem.

General Micael Bydén, the Swedish Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the "window of opportunity" for NATO countries.

This is a window of opportunity for us to strengthen and build a stronger national defense that will be used by NATO as a deterrent. Therefore, this is more of a window to act now, rather than wait, notes Bydén.

Does the EU panic about the threat of Russia's potential attack?

Meanwhile, the head of Norway's army chief, General Eirik Kristoffersen, emphasizes that he is calm about the threat of Russia's attack on NATO countries shortly.

There is no ordinary threat on our borders. ... 80% of these units are currently deployed in Ukraine, and many of them were destroyed in Ukraine, — explains Kristoffersen.

According to Finland’s army chief, General Janne Jaakkola, except for "hybrid actions", his country does not observe a direct military threat from Russia.