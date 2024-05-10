EU has predicted year of Ukraine's accession to bloc
EU has predicted year of Ukraine's accession to bloc

Ukraine and the EU
Source:  Channel 24

According to the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, Ukraine has every chance of becoming a full-fledged member of the bloc in 2030.

What is the real date of Ukraine's accession to the EU?

According to the diplomat, as of today, predicting exactly when Ukraine will become an EU member is ‘like looking into a crystal ball for predictions’.

Nevertheless, she noted that the 2030 target date announced by European Council President Charles Michel is a very realistic date.

‘Based on my own observations, on my life in Kyiv, on my interaction with the Ukrainian authorities, business and media, and on the enlargement process in the past, which I know very well, I believe that 2030 is a very realistic date, said Maternova.

The EU Ambassador pointed out that the Russian-Ukrainian war plays an important role in this complex issue.

However, we must not forget about the implementation of the necessary reforms.

But I think that in this absolutely unpredictable geopolitical environment in which we live today, this date is quite normal, concluded Katarina Mathernova.

Is Kyiv ready to start EU accession negotiations?

The EU Ambassador to Ukraine is convinced that Ukraine is finally ready to start negotiations on accession to the European Union.

In her opinion, they could start as early as June 2024.

The diplomat once again reminded that the political signal to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova was sent by official Brussels back in December 2023.

According to her, official Kyiv is not just on the right track now, but is already ready for official talks.

