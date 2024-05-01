EU chief diplomat says Ukraine has "a historic window of opportunity" to bind its future to EU

According to Josep Borrell, the chief of European diplomacy, Ukraine has a historic window of opportunity to connect its future with the EU.
Ukraine has every chance to become an EU member
With a loud statement on this occasion, the diplomat made a speech on the 20th anniversary of the most significant expansion in the history of the European Union.
According to him, the current candidate countries, including Ukraine, have a historic window of opportunity to firmly link their future with the European Union.
Josep Borrell noted that 20 years ago, the European family decided to accept ten new member states.
In his opinion, this was an important step that made it possible to further unite Europe after decades of division after the Second World War.
The European Union will expand
It is essential to understand that millions of Europeans have expressed their desire and hope to join the EU project in recent years.
As the diplomat noted, Brussels officials and the candidates cooperate in security and defence. They want to face numerous geopolitical challenges together and better overcome them.
Borrell also added that candidate countries and the bloc have a historic opportunity to build a more significant, more profound and stronger European Union.
