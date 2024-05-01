EU chief diplomat says Ukraine has "a historic window of opportunity" to bind its future to EU

According to Josep Borrell, the chief of European diplomacy, Ukraine has a historic window of opportunity to connect its future with the EU.

Ukraine has every chance to become an EU member

With a loud statement on this occasion, the diplomat made a speech on the 20th anniversary of the most significant expansion in the history of the European Union.

According to him, the current candidate countries, including Ukraine, have a historic window of opportunity to firmly link their future with the European Union.

Josep Borrell noted that 20 years ago, the European family decided to accept ten new member states.

In his opinion, this was an important step that made it possible to further unite Europe after decades of division after the Second World War.

However, our work on reuniting the continent is not complete. We knew this until 2022, and we know it even more today, when Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, — explained the chief of European diplomacy. Share

The European Union will expand

It is essential to understand that millions of Europeans have expressed their desire and hope to join the EU project in recent years.

The Western Balkans, Türkiye, Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia have a historic window of opportunity to bind their future strongly to the European Union. The EU enlargement is a transformative policy enhancing security, justice, and democracy while raising the living standards of Europeans. Josep Borrell EU chief diplomat

As the diplomat noted, Brussels officials and the candidates cooperate in security and defence. They want to face numerous geopolitical challenges together and better overcome them.