EU has started work on a new package of sanctions against Russia — Kallas
EU has started work on a new package of sanctions against Russia — Kallas

The Diplomatic Service of the EU
Kallas
EU chief diplomat Kaia Kallas confirmed that the EU has begun work on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Points of attention

  • EU, under the leadership of Kaia Kallas, has started working on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on the country.
  • Sanctions, including a ban on Russian LNG imports, are significantly impacting the Russian economy by reducing revenues from oil and gas sales.
  • The effectiveness of sanctions is enhanced when they are supported by international partners, as emphasized by EU Chief Diplomat Kaia Kallas.

The European Union is preparing new sanctions against Russia

According to the EU press service, Kallas made the announcement after meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and other colleagues in Berlin.

Wars are lost by the first to run out of money or soldiers. That is why we continue to pressure Russia with sanctions. Work is underway on the 20th package of sanctions, and sanctions clearly work better when they are supported by our international partners.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

EU Chief Diplomat

She also praised the recent sanctions imposed by the US government against Russian oil companies.

Kallas did not provide any details about the new possible measures in the 20th sanctions package. But according to Brussels diplomats, other Russian energy companies and vessels belonging to the so-called Russian shadow fleet could be targeted.

On October 23, the EU approved the 19th package of sanctions and, like the US sanctions, is aimed, in particular, at further reducing Russia's revenues from the sale of gas and oil.

A complete ban on imports of Russian LNG will come into effect as early as 2027, a year earlier than originally planned.

