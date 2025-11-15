EU has started work on a new package of sanctions against Russia — Kallas

EU chief diplomat Kaia Kallas confirmed that the EU has begun work on a new package of sanctions against Russia.
The European Union is preparing new sanctions against Russia
According to the EU press service, Kallas made the announcement after meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and other colleagues in Berlin.
She also praised the recent sanctions imposed by the US government against Russian oil companies.
On October 23, the EU approved the 19th package of sanctions and, like the US sanctions, is aimed, in particular, at further reducing Russia's revenues from the sale of gas and oil.
A complete ban on imports of Russian LNG will come into effect as early as 2027, a year earlier than originally planned.
