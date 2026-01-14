EU loan for Ukraine. Disbursements could start in April 2026

The European Commission is actively working with the European Parliament and the Council of the EU to ensure the swift approval of the loan proposal for Ukraine for 2026-2027.

This was announced by European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis at a press conference in Brussels.

We recognize Ukraine's significant and urgent financing needs. That is why we are committed to starting disbursements in April. We are working with EU co-legislators to ensure the legislative process, which we hope will be completed in March, so that disbursements can take place in April.

He noted that in parallel, the European Commission will work with the Ukrainian authorities to prepare a financial strategy for this year so that all necessary steps can be taken in a timely manner.

Dombrovskis noted that in previous years the EU worked with Ukraine under tight time pressure "and was able to fulfill its obligations."

The EU is also currently working with international partners providing financial support to Ukraine to secure their initial financial contribution in the first quarter of this year to cover the funding gap. “And this work is also progressing quite well.

When asked about the EU's confidence that G7 partners would cover the remaining financial needs of Ukraine (45 billion euros), the Commissioner replied that the EU expects other partners to play their part.

The ERA Loan Initiative will continue next year, with around €9.7 billion allocated by other partners this year.

He added that Norway is also preparing a financial contribution for Ukraine, individual EU member states continue to support Ukraine on a bilateral basis, and international financial organizations also plan to make their contribution.