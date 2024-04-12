EU plans to introduce new type of sanctions against Russia: details

Official Brussels is actively considering how to strengthen the influence of sanctions on the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. The Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Finland and Sweden pushed the EU authorities to this.

The EU's new sanctions regime against Russia

Deutsche Welle reports concerning its insiders in the bloc that the leaders of the European Union currently see grounds for introducing sanctions against the Russian Federation, analogous to those against the regimes of countries such as Belarus, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela.

If the official Brussels is convicted, he should create a legal basis for punishing those responsible for the deterioration of the situation inside the country.

Criteria for inclusion in the list should include a worsening human rights situation, a politicized judicial system and repression against civil society, including actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law, the document says. Share

What is offered in the EU

The leaders of the European Union intend to introduce sanctions against representatives of the "repressive state apparatus of Russia, including those who are involved in politically motivated court decisions against representatives of civil society and the democratic opposition and their further detention, for example, responsible persons in the judicial system (prosecutors, courts, penitentiaries institutions".

In addition, it is emphasised that Josep Borrell is counting on the prompt approval of a separate sanctions regime for the Russian Federation.

According to journalists, the proposal was submitted to the EU foreign policy service on February 28.