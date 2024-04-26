EU, US respond to Ukraine's restrictions on consular services for men abroad: details

From April 23, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine temporarily limits the provision of consular services to men aged 18 to 60 who are abroad. Some of the European countries made the first statements regarding the return of Ukrainian men to Ukraine.

The threat of deportation for Ukrainian men in Poland and Germany: what is known?

There is a possibility that Poland will deport to Ukraine men of military age who have not updated their data or have not extended their legal stay in the country. This is stated in the Financial Times article, which quotes the Minister of Defense of Poland.

It can happen, but there are some "buts" such as:

The final decision depends on cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities.

Poland can use deportation to encourage the return of military-age men to Ukraine.

It is only one of the possible options, and the final decision has not yet been made.

As for Germany, citizens of Ukraine who receive or extend a temporary residence permit are not required to have a valid foreign passport. The publication of Deutsche Welle reported about it.

Lithuania is ready to help Ukraine return military-age men but waits for Poland's actions

Lithuania has confirmed its readiness to help Ukraine with the issue of returning men of military age who went abroad after the start of the war. However, the Lithuanian authorities do not plan to resort to coercive measures, such as rounding up and deporting the men.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kaščiūnas noted that it is necessary to carefully study all possible mechanisms for the return of the men before taking any action. Share

Lithuania will observe what decisions Poland will make on this issue, which has already announced its readiness to help Ukraine with the return of conscripted citizens.

Does the US government plan to return Ukrainians?

The US government has not decided whether it will help Ukraine solve the issue of limiting consular services for Ukrainians abroad.