EU will not review its diplomatic presence in Kyiv despite Russian threats

The European Union will not review its diplomatic presence in the Ukrainian capital, despite threats voiced by Russia regarding possible massive missile strikes on Kyiv.

EU diplomatic missions remain in Kyiv amid Russian threats

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Anouar El-Announi at a briefing in Brussels.

Let me once again state our position on this issue. Russia’s public threats to strike Kyiv are part of their reckless escalation tactics. Russia is once again outrageously trying to blame Ukraine for its own, Russian, war of aggression. Share

He stressed that the EU will not change "our position or presence in Kyiv."

Unfortunately, Russian strikes are a daily reality for Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. In recent years, Russia has already damaged several diplomatic missions in Kyiv, including the European Union delegation. Every day, Russia strikes Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine, killing innocent citizens.

Russia has never shown serious intentions to end the war, the spokesman recalled, adding that instead it continues the escalation and killings.