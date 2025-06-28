The collapse of Russia could trigger a large-scale civil war, similar to the one in Yugoslavia, but ten times more dangerous due to the presence of nuclear weapons. At the same time, the Putin regime is steadily moving towards economic stagnation and political collapse.
Europe fears the collapse of Russia — Yakovleff
This opinion was shared by retired French general Michel Yacovleff.
At the same time, in his opinion, the collapse of the Putin regime is a matter of time, and economic problems are already significant.
Among the factors leading to the "explosion" in Russia, the general names the flow of resources from the center to the periphery thanks to the blood money that other regions "earn" from the war in Ukraine, as well as the political confrontation between the periphery and the center.
The confrontation with the center is intensifying. All these republics, subjects of the federation, as the Russians say, whose resources are exploited exclusively in the interests of St. Petersburg and Moscow, while the center sends 50 times fewer soldiers to the front. The logic of things even before the war predicted the collapse of the Putin regime for reasons of demography, economic structure and governance.
Even before February 2022, Putin’s Russia was not a regime that could last forever. It was heading straight for the wall for the same reason the Soviet Union did. It only accelerated in February 2022. At some point, it will collapse, it’s a natural evolution. But Ukraine should survive until then, Yakovleff believes.
